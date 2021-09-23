Chiefs confident Edwards-Helaire can turn around ground game

ap-national-sports

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs gambled two years ago when they selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the draft, rather than addressing some big needs on defense. And so far, the young running back has been a disappointment. Even before his fumble against the Ravens that cost Kansas City a chance at a winning field goal, Edwards-Helaire had struggled to stay healthy and produce when he was on the field. Even more damaging is the fact that less-heralded options, such as Darrel Williams and Jerrick McKinnon, have been more productive than the former LSU standout.