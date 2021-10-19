New coach, similar expectations for Baylor women’s hoops

By AVERY OSEN

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Baylor’s sideline will look different this season, but the Lady Bears expect similar results after they were picked as the preseason No. 1 team in the Big 12. Coach Kim Mulkey stepped down after last season to take the job at LSU. She led the Lady Bears to three national championships, 12 Big 12 titles and 19 NCAA Tournament appearances in her 21 years on the job. Baylor made the Elite Eight last season. The Lady Bears’ new coach is Nicki Collen, who led the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream the past three seasons. They bring back Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith while adding Jordan Lewis, a transfer from Alabama.