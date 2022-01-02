VanVleet scores season-high 35, Raptors rout Knicks 120-105

TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 19 of his season-high 35 points in the third quarter, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 14 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors extended their home winning streak against the Knicks to 11 games by beating a depleted New York team 120-105 Sunday. OG Anunoby scored 14 points, Scottie Barnes had 13 and Chris Boucher 12 as the Raptors won back-to-back games for the first time since home wins over New York and Sacramento on Dec. 10 and 13. Evan Fournier scored 20 points and R.J. Barrett and Obi Tippin each 19 for the Knicks, who lost their second straight after winning the previous three.