LSU has QB questions in Texas Bowl against Kansas State

The Associated Press

LSU looks to extend its winning streak to three games behind interim coach Brad Davis in Tuesday night’s Texas Bowl. Ed Orgeron reached a separation agreement with the team in October and chose not to coach the bowl game, and new coach Brian Kelly has been working to assemble his staff. Quarterback Skylar Thompson returns from an injury to lead Kansas State, which looks to snap a two-game skid. A key matchup will be whoever starts at QB for LSU against Kansas State’s pass defense.