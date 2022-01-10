Umtiti takes salary cut, allows Barcelona to register Torres

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says it will register new signing Ferran Torres after defender Samuel Umtiti agreed to take a salary cut. Torres was presented last week but hadn’t been added to the squad because Barcelona couldn’t make room for him without breaching the Spanish league’s strict financial fair play rules. The Catalan club says it reached a deal with Umtiti to extend his contract until 2026, reducing part of the salary the French defender was due to receive in the year and a half remaining on his contract.