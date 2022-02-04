Maguire, Alex share lead in LPGA Drive On Championship

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Leona Maguire and Marina Alex shared the lead Friday in the LPGA Drive On Championship after another windy round at Crown Colony. Maguire birdied the par-5 18th for a 7-under 65, and Alex closed with birdies on the par-4 eighth and par-5 ninth for a 66. They were at 13-under 131 with a round left. Alex, tied for the first-round lead with Nasa Hataoka after a 65, had seven birdies and a bogey. Stacy Lewis, Brittany Altomare and Linnea Johansson were 9 under. Lexi Thompson was another stroke back with Jeongeun Lee6 and Patty Tavatanakit.