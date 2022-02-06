Germany back at no-NHL Olympics aiming for another long run

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Germany is back at another Olympics without NHL players hoping to go on another improbable run. Reaching the final in 2018 and coming away with a silver medal was the pinnacle of German hockey. The team in Beijing has 10 returning players from Pyeongchang. German players are balancing the confidence gained from that experience with the underdog mentality that made it happen. Germany faces Canada, host China and the U.S. in the preliminary round.