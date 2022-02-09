No. 8 UConn’s 169-game conference win streak ends to Nova

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lior Garzon scored 19 points and Maddie Siegrist added 17 to lead Villanova to a 72-69 win over No. 8 UConn, ending the Huskies’ 169-game conference winning streak. UConn last lost a conference game back in the old Big East Conference in 2013. Brianna Herlihy added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (16-6, 10-3 Big East), who led by as many as 19 points in the second half and held off a furious fourth-quarter charge from the Huskies. It was the eighth straight win for Villanova, which beat the Huskies for the first time since February 2004. Freshman Azzi Fudd had a season-high 29 points for UConn (15-5, 9-1). Christyn Williams added 24 points.