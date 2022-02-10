MLB keeps spring camps on hold, missing opener ‘disastrous’

By MARK DIDLTER

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31. With the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history stretching into its 71st day, Manfred said teams will make a new offer when negotiations resume Saturday for just the fifth economic bargaining session since the five-year labor contract expired. Spring training workouts had been scheduled to start on Feb. 16.