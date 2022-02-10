Shiffrin finishes super-G in 3rd Olympic race; won’t medal

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin completed the super-G at the Beijing Olympics in a time way out of medal contention. But for the first time in three races at the 2022 Games, she made it across the finish line. The two-time Olympic Alpine gold medalist crossed the line at the bottom of a course known as The Rock in an unofficial time of 1 minute, 14.30 seconds. That left the 26-year-old American more than a half-second behind early leader Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland. It also put Shiffrin in eighth place after only 11 of the 44 entrants had taken their turns down the slope.