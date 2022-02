CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tariq Silver sank a jumper with 3 seconds remaining to send Austin Peay to a 54-52 victory over Tennessee State. Elijah Hutchins-Everett and reserve Cameron Copeland both scored 12 for the Governors (9-14, 5-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Dedric Boyd had 11 points to top the Tigers (10-16, 5-9).