Thompson has season-high 33, Warriors edge Lakers 117-115

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 16 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry made a clutch layup with 46 seconds remaining, and the Golden State Warriors held off the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115, spoiling another scoring milestone by LeBron James. Curry finished with 24 points and eight assists, while Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points to help the Warriors end a two-game losing streak. Golden State has not lost three in a row all season. James had 26 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. He passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most career points, combining regular season and postseason.