Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada Garcia makes first appearance before federal judge in El Paso – official transcript of the hearing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has obtained a complete hearing transcript of the first appearance of Mexican drug kingpin Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada Garcia before a federal judge in El Paso on Friday morning.

He is noted in the transcript as having to use a wheelchair during the proceedings, and spoke only briefly. Zambada Garcia is charged with 12 felony counts, including murder, racketeering, possession with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana, money laundering, and more.

Court documents show Zambada Garcia is next slated to appear at an arraignment hearing set for the morning of July 31 in El Paso.

Read the full transcript of Friday's hearing below: