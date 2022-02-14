Simons scores 31, Portland beats Giannis-less Bucks 122-107

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 31 points and the Portland Trail Blazers capitalized on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-107 for their third straight victory. Simons has averaged 30 points and has shot 18 of 39 from 3-point range during Portland’s run. Antetokounmpo didn’t play for the Bucks due to a sore left ankle. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said before the game he believes it’s a short-term issue. Josh Hart scored 27 points and Jusuf Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds for Portland.