Sims, Phillips lead UNC Wilmington past William & Mary in OT

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Jaylen Sims tossed in 26 points and Shykeim Phillips scored a career-high 24 to power UNC Wilmington to an 80-73 victory over William & Mary in overtime. Phillips hit a 3-pointer and had two three-point plays for the Seahawks (18-7, 12-2 Colonial Athletic Association) in the extra period. He added seven rebounds. Sims had six boards and four assists. Brandon Carroll and Ben Wight scored 13 apiece to pace the Tribe (5-22, 4-10).