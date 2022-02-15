US men’s hockey team in tune on and off ice at Olympics

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Members of the United States men’s hockey team are in tune on and off the ice at the Beijing Olympics. The U.S. goes into its quarterfinal matchup against Slovakia as the top seed and the only team to win all its games in regulation. The good vibrations start in the locker room with a playlist of old school music. The songs picked by 19-year-old forward Matty Beniers include “Carry on Wayward Son” by Kansas, “Summer of ’69” by Bryan Adams and “Build Me Up Buttercup” by the Foundations. Music has helped a team with players ranging in age from 19 to 35 bond quickly.