Laine’s hat trick leads Blue Jackets past Blackhawks, 7-4

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Red-hot Patrik Laine scored three goals to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Chicago Blackhawks 7-4. Boone Jenner, Yegor Chinakhov and Max Domi each had a goal and assist for Columbus, which has won three of four. Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored in the finale of a five-game road trip. Laine’s first hat trick with Columbus extended his points streak to eight games, matching the second-longest of his career. He has 10 goals and six assists in the span, and 16 goals on the season. Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves for the Blue Jackets. Philipp Kurashev, Ryan Carpenter, Alex DeBrincat and MacKenzie Entwistle scored scored for Chicago.