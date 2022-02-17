Olympic semis lack US and Canada for 1st time since 2006

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The semifinals of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics does not include the United States or Canada for the first time since 2006. Sweden, Finland and the Russians are in the semis just like 16 years ago and are joined by newcomer Slovakia. Craig Ramsay-coached Slovakia will play for the first hockey medal in the country’s history. The U.S. and Canada had gold-medal aspirations despite the lack of NHL players. Getting knocked out in the quarterfinals is a massive disappointment in a tournament played on NHL-sized ice.