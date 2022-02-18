Hamilton wants social media companies to curb online abuse

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

Lewis Hamilton has called on social media companies to do more to stop the spread of online abuse after fellow Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi received death threats following the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Latifi crashed his Williams car with a few laps left and with Hamilton coasting toward an eighth F1 title. The incident led to a safety car and Max Verstappen overtook the seven-time F1 champion Hamilton on the last lap to win the title amid huge controversy. Although blameless Latifi was hounded online. Hamilton says “I don’t think there’s been a huge change or shift, or enough work that’s been done by these social platforms.”