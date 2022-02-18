Olympic Alpine team event moved to Sunday because of wind

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The last Alpine skiing race of the Beijing Olympics has been pushed back a day because of too-strong wind. The mixed team parallel event was rescheduled from Saturday to Sunday at 9 a.m. Sunday is the last day of the Winter Games. The race was supposed to start Saturday morning and was delayed twice because of gusts at up to 40 mph before it was scrapped for the day. The blue and red gate flags were whipping along the race course known as Ice River at the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing zone.