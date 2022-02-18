Svechnikov scores twice as Hurricanes beat Predators 5-3

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov had two goals and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 5-3. Brady Skjei and Jaccob Slavin each had a goal and an assist, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 2-2-2 since the All-Star break. Martin Necas and Sebastian Aho added two assists apiece. Frederik Andersen made 28 saves. Luke Kunin and Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators, who are 0-4-0 since the break. Roman Josi had three assists and Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots.