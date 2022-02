MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Kuhse had a season-high 25 points to help Saint Mary’s hold off BYU 69-64. Logan Johnson had 17 points and six rebounds for the Gaels (22-6, 10-3 West Coast Conference), who have won 15 straight at home. Alex Barcello had 22 points for the Cougars (19-9, 7-6).