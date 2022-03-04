No 1 Jin Young Ko tied for 2nd-round lead at LPGA Singapore

SINGAPORE (AP) — World No. 1 Jin Young Ko moved into a tie for the 36-hole lead at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in only her second round since returning from a three-month break from the LPGA Tour. Ko shot a 5-under 67, including a birdie on the par-5 16th, and was level with Amy Yang, who also shot 67. They had 8-under totals of 136 on the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course. Brooke Henderson and Meghan Kang (69) were among a group tied for third, two strokes behind. Patty Tavatanakit, who led by a shot after the first round, shot 74 and was five strokes behind.