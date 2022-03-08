Survey: Huskers fans favor alcohol sales; gambling OK, too

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

A survey of more than 20,000 Nebraska fans showed nearly three-fourths want or would have no problem with alcohol sales in Memorial Stadium. More than half would be OK with sports wagering on site if it becomes legal someday. The athletic department in January sent surveys to more than 220,000 people who buy tickets or are otherwise connected to the university, and almost 22,000 completed them. University regents voted last month to allow campus leaders to decide whether to sell alcohol at sports venues.