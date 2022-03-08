Syracuse begins spring ball; nowhere to go but up

JOHN KEKIS

AP Sports Writer (AP) — Spring camp is in high gear at Syracuse with lots of new faces. The Orange were one win shy of securing a bowl game berth last season but lost the last three to finish at 5-7. The late-season swoon prompted staff changes. Head coach Dino Babers fired offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert, brought in Robert Anae from Virginia to replace him, and also hired Jason Beck from the Cavaliers as quarterbacks coach. The pair is tasked with jumpstarting an offense that averaged 366.5 yards and 24.9 points per game. The Orange also landed dual-threat quarterback Dan Villari from Michigan via the transfer portal.