McDavid scores in OT, Oilers beat Capitals to snap skid

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers an important victory in the Western Conference playoff race, 4-3 over the Washington Capitals. McDavid scored on a 2-on-1 with Leon Draisaitl 3:27 into the 3-on-3 OT. He also assisted on Kailer Yamomoto’s goal to help snap the Oilers’ losing streak at three. Journeyman Brad Malone had a goal and an assist for his first NHL points in more than six years. Cody Ceci also scored. T.J. Oshie scored twice, including the tying goal with 1.8 seconds left in regulation, and Nicklas Backstrom, also connected for Washington. Alex Ovechkin was kept off the board with a chance to pass Jaromir Jagr for third place on the NHL goals list.