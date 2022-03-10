Alabama A&M ousts Florida A&M 61-56 in SWAC quarterfinals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Johnson had 15 points and nine rebounds as Alabama A&M turned back Florida A&M 61-56 in the quarterfinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament. Dailin Smith and Garrett Hicks both pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds for the fifth-seeded Bulldogs (12-17). MJ Randolph had 19 points for the fourth-seeded Rattlers (13-17). Alabama A&M advances to play No. 1 seed Alcorn State in the semifinals on Friday.