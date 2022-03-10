California university ex-trainer charged with sexual assault

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says it has charged San Jose State University’s former director of sports medicine with civil rights violations for allegedly sexually assaulting female student athletes while treating them for injuries. Scott Shaw is accused of inappropriately touching the breasts and buttocks of four students who played on university athletics teams between 2017 and 2020. Shaw faces a maximum of six years in prison if convicted of all counts. The federal charges come after earlier allegations of sexual assault filed by several female swimmers who accused Shaw of similar misconduct from 2006 to 2009. The university previously agreed to pay $1.6 million to 13 female student athletes.