Middle Tennesse holds off UTEP 66-59 in OT in C-USA tourney

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Eli Lawrence had 19 points, Deandre Dishman scored 18 and made a go-ahead layup with 2:01 left in overtime to help Middle Tennessee get past UTEP 66-59 in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament. Camryn Weston followed Dishman with a basket and two free throws to give the Blue Raiders (23-9) a 62-56 lead with 39 seconds left. Jamal Bieniemy had 13 points for the Miners (19-13). Souley Boum added 12 points, nine rebounds and seven steals. Keonte Kennedy had 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Blue Raiders advance to play UAB in the semifinals on Friday.