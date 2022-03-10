Nashville’s new stadium to be called GEODIS Park under deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada will be named GEODIS Park in a naming rights deal between the Nashville Soccer Club and the supply chain operator. Specific terms of the deal were not announced Thursday, though GEODIS also will be the presenting partner for a new soccer league in the community. This is the first such deal for GEODIS with its North American headquarters in Brentwood, Tennessee. Construction on the 30,000-seat stadium is scheduled to be concluded in the next month. Nashville’s first game inside GEODIS Park is May 1 against Philadelphia Union.