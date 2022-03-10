No. 24 Iowa routs Northwestern with record tourney showing

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Keegan Murray scored 26 points and Jordan Bohannon added 17 as No. 24 Iowa beat Northwestern 112-76 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. The Hawkeyes delivered a historic performance in coach Fran McCaffery’s 400th game. They broke single-game tourney records for points, field goals and 3-point baskets. The Wildcats were led by Ryan Young with 14 points and Boo Buie with 12. Northwestern didn’t get closer than 26 in the second half until Iowa pulled the last of its starters with 7 1/2 minutes to play.