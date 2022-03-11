Ballon d’Or award undergoes significant changes

PARIS (AP) — The Ballon d’Or will now be awarded based on performances over the course of a regular European season, rather than a calendar year. France Football magazine says a reduction in the number of voters is among other changes announced, with the goal of streamlining the process. Voters also will no longer consider a player’s career accomplishments. The magazine has given out the award to men annually since 1956 and to women each year since 2018, though both were canceled in 2020. Lionel Messi won for a record-extending seventh time and Alexia Putellas won the women’s award for 2021. The switch means the next award will encompass the 2021-22 season, ending with the women’s European Championship in July.