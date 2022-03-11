Driving alone, Magnussen tops F1 testing in his Haas return

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Kevin Magnussen has made the most of an extra hour of testing just for Haas when he topped preseason testing in his first drive back in the seat for the American team. Haas recalled Magnussen a year after firing him when it needed a last-minute replacement for Russian driver Nikita Mazepin. Haas was granted extra hours on the track to make up for time it lost on Wednesday due to the late arrival of its car. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz ended up with the second best time after leading the group session. Defending champion Max Verstappen was the third fastest. Lewis Hamilton was fifth.