Timberwolves beat Heat 113-104 for 7th win in 8 games

MIAMI (AP) — Jaylen Nowell scored 16 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards each added 15 and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Miami Heat 113-104 on Saturday night. The Timberwolves have won seven of eight games. Tyler Herro scored 30 points for the Eastern Conference-leading Heat. They had 37 points in the second half after scoring 42 in the second quarter. Miami has lost two of three. Miami’s Markieff Morris had six points and four rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench in his first game in more than four months. He missed 58 games due to a whiplash injury suffered in a Nov. 8 scuffle with Denver’s Nikola Jokic.