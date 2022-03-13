Grizzlies lead for all but 25 seconds in win over Thunder

By JUSTIN MARTINEZ

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 21 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies fended off a late push by the Oklahoma City Thunder to earn a 125-118 win. Memphis trailed for a total of 25 seconds. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 18 and Ja Morant had 17 for Memphis. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points and seven assists. Darius Bazley had a season-high 29 points to go along with 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which has lost six of its last seven games.