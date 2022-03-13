Havertz gives Chelsea moment of joy after turbulent week

By MATTIAS KAREN

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A week of unprecedented turmoil for Chelsea ended with a moment of joy. Kai Havertz netted an 89th-minute winner to give Chelsea a 1-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League. Havertz used an exquisite first touch to control a cross into the box and slotted in a calm finish to set off wild celebrations at Stamford Bridge. The game had come to symbolize the league’s connections to so-called “sportswashing” by unsavory owners. Arsenal maintained its grip on fourth place with its fifth straight league victory, beating Leicester 2-0 at home. Watford boosted hopes of avoiding relegation with a 2-1 win at Southampton. Leeds ended a six-game losing streak by beating last-place Norwich 2-1. West Ham and Wolves also won.