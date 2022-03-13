Roglic holds off Yates to win Paris-Nice for 1st time

NICE, France (AP) — Former Tour de France runner-up Primoz Roglic has won the Paris-Nice race for the first time while British rider Simon Yates clinched the eighth and final stage after a fierce attack. Yates accelerated up the Col d’Eze near Monaco and Roglic initially struggled before standout teammate Wout van Aert helped the Slovenian catch up enough for overall victory. The 32-year-old Roglic has won the past three Spanish Vueltas but narrowly lost out in the 2020 Tour de France. He finished 29 seconds ahead of Yates overall.