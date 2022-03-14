Mets’ Alonso: No injury after car flipped over on Sunday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso said he wasn’t hurt when his car flipped over in an accident in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday. The All-Star slugger said his wife, Haley, was in the car behind his and notified authorities. Also, Mets ace Jacob deGrom said he intends to exercise his right to opt out of his contract to become a free agent after the season. He would give up a $33.5 million salary for 2023, part of a deal that carries a $32.5 million club option for 2024. The 33-year-old right-hander, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, says he wants to remain with the Mets.