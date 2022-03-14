Wander, Iowa again, Scherzer in NYC mark baseball schedule

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — There are no more bargaining sessions on the calendar. The lockout is over, and it’s time for baseball again. Cleveland plays its first regular-season game as the Guardians when Shane Bieber and company take on Whit Merrifield and the Royals on April 7. That’s just one date on the baseball calendar to remember. The All-Star Game returns to Dodger Stadium on July 19 for the first time since Ken Griffey led the National League to a 4-2 victory in 1980. The Cubs play the Reds in baseball’s second “Field of Dreams” game on Aug. 11, once again at the site in eastern Iowa where the 1989 movie was filmed.