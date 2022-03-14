White Sox add pitching depth by signing Kelly, Velasquez

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have added pitching depth, signing reliever Joe Kelly to a $17 million, two-year contract and Vince Velasquez to a , $3 million, one-year deal. The 33-year-old Kelly is due $7 million this season and $9 million in 2023. The White Sox hold a $9.5 million option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout. The hard-throwing right-hander went 2-0 with a 2.86 ERA and two saves in 48 appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. He played on World Series championship teams with Boston in 2014 and Dodgers in 2020. Velasquez is 31-44 with a 4.95 ERA in 156 games and 127 starts over seven seasons with Houston, Philadelphia and San Diego. He was 3-9 with a 6.30 ERA in 25 appearances and 21 starts for the Phillies and Padres last year.