Iowa State rolls into Sweet 16 with 67-44 win over Georgia

By ANDREW LOGUE

Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 20 points and third-seeded Iowa State raced to its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2010 with a 67-44 win over sixth-seeded Georgia. Emily Ryan had 15 points, nine assists and six rebounds for the Cyclones, and Ashley Joens added 12 points. Jenna Staiti led Georgia with 16 points. The Bulldogs shot 31% from the floor and never had a lead. Iowa State will meet Creighton in a Sweet 16 matchup on Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.