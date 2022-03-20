Van Lith gets 21, Louisville in Sweet 16 after beating Zags

By STEVE BITTENBENDER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 21 points and Louisville advanced to the Sweet 16 after a 68-59 win over Gonzaga on Sunday night in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Top-seeded Louisville had their final home crowd of the season and jumped out to a 14-0 lead less than 4:30 into the game. Gonzaga rallied to take the lead twice in the second quarter. But Van Lith helped start a third-quarter run that put the Zags away. Emily Engstler had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, Kianna Smith scored 12 points and Olivia Cochran added 11 for the Cardinals. Kayleigh Truong led Gonzaga with 14 points, and Melody Kempton added 13.