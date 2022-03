SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Outfielder Darin Ruf agreed to terms on a $6.25 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.He will earn $3 million in salary both this season and next. The deal includes a $3.5 million club option for the 2024 season with a $250,000 buyout. The 35-year-old Ruf batted .271 with 16 homers and 43 RBIs for the 107-win NL West champions last season.