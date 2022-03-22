Lions re-sign backup quarterbacks Tim Boyle and David Blough

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have re-signed reserve quarterbacks Tim Boyle and David Blough, retaining the players who backed up Jared Goff last season. Boyle was 0-3 as a starter last season and was a backup in two games, throwing for three touchdowns and six interceptions. He played in 11 games as Aaron Rodgers’ backup in Green Bay during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Blough played in only one game as a reserve for a second straight season. He was 0-5 as a rookie in 2019 with four touchdowns and six interceptions.