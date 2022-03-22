Top colleges accused of violating Black athletes’ rights

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Sports Writer

The National College Players Association says NCAA Division I schools are violating the civil rights of Black basketball and major college football players by prohibiting compensation. The group has filed a complaint with the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights. The NCPA says that male Black college athletes are disproportionately impacted by NCAA rules that prohibit them from being paid. The group says major college football players and men’s and women’s basketball players are being unfairly denied tens of thousands of dollars a year in revenue generated by their sports.