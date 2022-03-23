Nick Castellanos joins Phillies, eager to win in postseason

By ROB MAADDI

AP Sports Writer

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Shortly after his introductory news conference with the Philadelphia Phillies, Nick Castellanos went to a back field at the team’s spring training complex and fielded grounders at third base. The All-Star slugger hasn’t played the position since 2017 but he’s ready just in case. Alec Bohm is Philadelphia’s regular third baseman so Castellanos can stick to playing outfield for now. Castellanos got a $100 million, five-year contract from the Phillies after a career season in Cincinnati. He batted .309 with 34 homers, 100 RBIs and a .939 OPS last year for the Reds, making his first All-Star team and winning a Silver Slugger Award.