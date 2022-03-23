Russian Olympians face backlash after Vladimir Putin rally

LONDON (AP) — Russian Olympic athletes who participated in a rally supporting President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine are facing a backlash. They gathered on stage at the Luzhniki Stadium on Friday as part of the concert and entertainment program around Putin’s speech. Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov is under investigation from the governing body of swimming. Swimwear manufacturer Speedo has dropped Rylov for his involvement in the pro-Putin rally. It says the remainder of Rylov’s sponsorship fee will be donated to the United Nations agency caring for refugees.