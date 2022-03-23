Titans trade for receiver Robert Woods with Julio Jones cut

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have traded for wide receiver Robert Woods in a deal sending a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft to the Los Angeles Rams. The Titans announced the deal after first clearing some much-needed space under the salary cap. Woods is a nine-year veteran who tore his left ACL in practice on Nov. 12. It’s the first significant injury of his career. Woods has played 125 games with 570 catches for 7,077 yards and 35 touchdowns with Buffalo and the Rams. The move by Tennessee helps replace seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones, who was released by the Titans last week.