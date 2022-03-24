Pastrnak hat trick keys 3-2 win, Bruins pass Tampa in East

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had his 12th career hat trick to lead Boston to a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bruins moved ahead of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Pastrnak scoring the tiebreaking goal with 4:10 left. Boston entered the game one point behind the Lightning and finished it with 85 points. That ties them with Toronto for second in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay has 84 points, good for fourth. Jeremy Swayman stopped 22 shots for the Bruins. Brandon Hagel and Steven Stamkos scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves for the Lightning.