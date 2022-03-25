Panthers navigating unsettled QB situation after Watson snub

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers desperately wanted to land quarterback Deshaun Watson. But when the three-time Pro Bowler snubbed the Panthers’ overtures and refused to lift his no-trade clause for Carolina, it left the team back at square one searching for that elusive franchise quarterback. Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said Friday in a news conference that as things stand now Sam Darnold is “in the lead” to be the team’s starting quarterback next season, although it’s clear the position remains extremely fluid with the NFL draft around the corner.